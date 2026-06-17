Naf Naf's revival strategy: revised pricing and shop-in-shop format

Saint-Malo, France - The Beaumanoir group announced on Wednesday the integration of the Naf Naf brand into La Halle stores. This reorganisation follows the acquisition of the Naf Naf and Jennyfer brands, finalised in summer 2025. Through this move, the group is accelerating its multi-brand strategy in the lifestyle market and aims to target a broader customer base.

Previously available through its own stores, the Naf Naf brand is making a strategic shift in distribution by joining the La Halle network. The network currently has 339 points-of-sale in France with a strong presence in out-of-town locations. The official launch of this new offering is scheduled for September 9, 2026. In parallel, the collections will be made available on La Halle's online platforms and on the Sarenza website, the marketplace owned by the group.

As a reminder, the iconic French brand Naf Naf was partially acquired in summer 2025 by the Beaumanoir group. The group had proposed to take over the brand and approximately 300 of the company's 600 employees. It also proposed taking over 12 of the 102 existing stores to operate them under its own brands. This move followed Naf Naf's receivership in May 2025 due to “cash flow difficulties”.

La Halle, which boasts a community of over four million active customers, aims to establish itself as a leading incubator for ready-to-wear brands. The family-owned retailer already sells more than 20 in-house labels, including Creeks and Liberto. Thomas Hamelle, managing director of La Halle, stated in a press release that the goal is to support this revival by enhancing the DNA of a feminine and accessible brand. Following the same logic of consolidation, the Jennyfer brand will soon be relaunched through the group's Vib's network, a retail concept that currently brings together the Cache Cache, Bonobo and Bréal brands.

330 ready-to-wear pieces and 50 shoe styles

For its autumn/winter launch, Naf Naf will offer an initial collection of over 400 items, including 330 ready-to-wear pieces and 50 shoe styles. The pricing strategy has been revised to suit the host retailer's customer base, featuring a very accessible average selling price.

The collection will be structured around four themes, featuring pieces in raw denim, suede and knitwear. A communication plan, including a media campaign and customer database initiatives, will support this in-store launch, where the brand will benefit from a dedicated visual merchandising setup.

The integration of Naf Naf into La Halle is particularly indicative of the transformation in French fashion retail. Faced with rising property costs and the weakening of single-brand store networks, the shop-in-shop model is emerging as a key driver of profitability.