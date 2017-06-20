Nagaland first edition of fashion week held in Dimapur

On June 17 Nagaland Fashion Week had its first press conference at Circuit House, Dimapur. The Association is organizing the first edition of Nagaland Fashion Week from June 22-24 at Hotel Theja Fort, Dimapur.

It is been informed that there will be three categories of designers in the show – Emerging, Novice, and Enthusiast. According to the press release public figures are expected to grace the show that while various upcoming artists will perform throughout the event. All participants will be awarded NFW certificate from NDA and winners will be given gift hampers from various private companies.

Winner in Emergent category will be given opportunity to showcase his/her collection at Northeast Fashion Week, winner of Novice category will be rewarded to work as an intern for a month in any of the reputed fashion houses/industries outside the state, and winner of Enthusiast Category will be awarded with a training of 3 months in any fashion institutes.

MLA KhuzholüzoNienu will grace the event as chief guest on June 22, while Aba Khing, President, Tenyimia Women Union Dimapur, and Johnny Ruangmei, OSD, NSDMA will attend the event as Lady of the Event on June 23 and Man of the Event on June 24 respectively.According to the release, NDA, is a non-profitable body formed in the year 2008 by several introspective designers of Nagaland with objectives of reviving and promoting the Naga traditions and textiles and also to encourage the young generation on self-employment, utilizing their talent and creativity. It was officially launched by the then Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on November 6, 2011, and is registered under Home Department.