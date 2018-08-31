Nargis Fakhri is the new face of Cadini

Nargis Fakhri has been signed up as the new face of premium Italian fashion brand Cadini. The brand chose Fakhri since she is intelligent, stylish and a fashion icon whose power of presence matches the brand’s message. The Italian style which permeates throughout Cadini’s collections receives continuous appreciation on an international level in 40 countries across the globe. The search for the synthesis between elegance and comfort has led, over the years, to suits, jackets, coats, shirts and trousers of great versatility, with handcrafted perfection.

The focus of the brand has been the fashion forward youth who not only follow international trends but also believe in power-dressing. Cadini is one of the most popular fashion brands from Italy with a presence across 40 countries, including England, India, Mexico, Russia, US, China, etc. Cadini produces the finest quality materials in its own factories in Italy. It has established its position as a leader in the textile menswear business.

From its fabrics and designs to the final products, Cadini shows an ongoing commitment to quality. Their collection consists of luxury men's suits, shirts, fabrics, jackets, exquisite silk ties, and a variety of accessories. Cadini has about 15 stores in India –Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Patna, Bangalore and Chennai.