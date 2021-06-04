Natura &Co’s corporate vehicle invests in Perfumer H

Fable Investments, the corporate vehicle behind Body Shop owner Natura & Co has announced its first investment in Perfumer H.

Fable investments was initiated to support beauty, health, and wellness companies with their growth potential, innovation, and selling points.

The company’s inaugural investment, Perfumer H is an artisan fragrance brand founded by British perfumer Lyn Harris - the only classically trained female nose in the UK.

Thomas Buisson, director of Fable Investments, and former general manager of Aesop in Europe told Global Cosmetics News: “We’re delighted that our first investment is with a founder who epitomizes what we look for in investees.

“Lyn is an outstanding perfumer, whose passion and vision over the past 30 years have established her well-deserved reputation as one of the global leading lights in the fragrance industry, and as someone who has put British perfumery firmly on the map.

“We’re thrilled to work with her as she grows the beautiful, unconventional Perfumer H into a globally recognized brand.”

The Perfumer H laboratory and shop is located on Crawford Street in Marylebone, London. The brand also distributes its products throughout Europe, Asia, and the US.