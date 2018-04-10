Neeraja Kona ready to launch brand ‘Kaluva’

Celebrity stylist Neeraja Kona, sister of Kona Venkat is set to launch her own label Kaluva. Neeraja Kona found herself developing a deep liking for breathable fabrics in comfortable silhouettes. She might wear designer labels now and then but most often, she says she’s at ease wearing handloom cotton kurta.

Kaluva will launch in a couple of months, first as an online store and eventually as a brick and mortar space. The workshop for Kaluva will be in Neeraja’s hometown Bapatla, where she will be roping in homemakers and single women looking to improve their livelihoods. Kona says the block printing will be done in Jaipur, master tailors in Hyderabad will be working on silhouettes and the stitching will happen in Bapatla.

Neeraja says that Kaluva doesn’t really stand out from the crowd or offers a few silhouettes she wants women to relate to the brand and be happy wearing the clothes.