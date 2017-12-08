Neeru's opens maiden store in Mumbai

Neeru’s has opened its maiden store in Mumbai. This is also the brand’s foray into a “selective” format featuring 1000 most popular merchandises sold by the brand. The store is spread across 1100 sq ft and designed by FRDC.

After opening 37 stores across India including all major metros and some of Tier I and II towns and overseas, ethnic retailer Neeru’s opened its first selective format in Mumbai. The store features 1000 selective pieces in a single store and the brand has revealed plans to open more of the same formats in other metros. Avnish Kumar, Director, Neeru’s says, the collection rejoices the finest craftsmanship and grandeur of luxurious fabrics with just perfect blend of traditional Indian finery with contemporary styles.

Founded in 1971, Neeru’s group is a leading retailer of India in ethnic wear segment. It has over 4 lakh sq. ft. of retail space, serving customers in 20 cities across the country.