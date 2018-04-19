Neeta Lulla opens flagship in DLF Emporio Mall

The capital’s luxe mall, DLF Emporio, home to top global and Indian brands, has added another store to its repertoire this month. House of Neeta Lulla opens doors in Delhi’s tony mall. Neeta Lulla’s eponymous label has been a bespoke favourite among fashionistas across the world. With an immense online presence and a flagship store in Mumbai, House of Neeta Lulla made its presence felt in the capital, with the launch of a sprawling new store in the sophisticated luxury destination of DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj. The famed designer is known for her ability to infuse Indian craftsmanship and textile heritage with modern tailored silhouettes and her new store is a reflection of the same.

Delhi has always been one of the key markets for a flagship store, and the physical presence was much needed. The entire process of conceptualising and setting up the new space has Lulla both thrilled and overwhelmed. The brand is looking forward to adding more stores over the next five years in different metros.