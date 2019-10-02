Neiman Marcus introduces new "clean beauty" shopping category

Neiman Marcus has officially jumped on the clean beauty bandwagon.

The Dallas-based luxury retailer has launched a new online shop called Neiman Marcus Clean Beauty as part of its main e-commerce site. This new digital offering will allow customers to more easily discover products that are free of certain chemicals or ingredients. The company described its "clean" products in a statement as, "Pure, powerful, natural beauty products, containing what you want and nothing more - this collection is free of paraben, paraffin, phthalate, sulfate, silicone, and animal testing."

Beauty products that are free of all the factors listed above will be easily identified on the Neiman Marcus site a "clean" circular icon. The retailer will mimic this icon in stores with the same icon printed on beauty counters.

This is similar to Sephora's Clean at Sephora initiative, which it launched in 2018 after it noticed online shoppers searching for products made without certain ingredients. The beauty giant labels items with a circular Clean at Sephora icon to represent that they are "formulated without a list of over 50 ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab," according to the website.

Neiman Marcus decided to offer its Clean Beauty collection as part of a larger brand commitment to wellness. "It was important for us to launch this initiative and specifically call out these products so our customers can easily make an educated decision," Michelle Gill, divisional merchandise manager of beauty, said in a statement. "We have so many amazing products, both a part of our existing assortments and new to Neiman Marcus, that are free of these ingredients. We want customers to know they don't need to sacrifice quality in order to get clean products."