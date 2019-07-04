Net-a-Porter launches invitation-only jewelry shop

It doesn’t get more exclusive than this. Net-a-Porter has announced the launch of Extremely Important People (EIP), an invitation-only digital space where users can discover the world’s most sought-after jewelry and watches with the help of a personal shopper.

“EIP is designed to take the customer on an online journey, exploring the most desirable pieces, designed to be genuinely and eternally cherished. Many of these pieces are shown only to a chosen few, take hundreds of hours of craftsmanship to produce, and are one-of-a-kind creations”, explained the company in a statement.

Offering delivery to more than 170 countries, the exclusive online shop will include brands like Boehmer et Bassenge, Piaget, Boghossian, Bayco, Nadia Morgenthaler and Giampiero Bodino. The selected clientèle will also have access to personalized services such as customization, bespoke requests and “try before you buy” consignments.

EIP will be launched in July, featuring jewelry only. Watches will be added to the shop later this year.

Picture: courtesy of YNAP