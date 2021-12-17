New Flannels store opens in Hertfordshire

A new Flannels store has opened in Hertfordshire.

Spanning 15,000 square feet, the store is located in Brookfield Retail Park and contains two floors of men’s, women’s and junior luxury designer clothing and accessories. Brands such as Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Off White and Versace will be available.

“Continuing the momentum from the opening of our flagship stores earlier this year, we’re really proud to open our next Regional boutique in the heart of Hertfordshire. As we continue to expand and develop our vision, the store brings to life the Flannels brand in a physical space - providing an engaging shopping destination, with the biggest brands in luxury fashion and contemporary streetwear all under one roof,” said Lauren Barrie, head of luxury retail development at Frasers Group.

With this newest opening, Flannels now has over 55 stores in the UK. Recently, the brand opened flagship stores in Sheffield and Leicester.