New London retail concept aims to back e-commerce brands in physical realm

A new experiential concept is taking hold of London’s high street for the coming season with the intention of bringing e-commerce brands to the physical retail landscape.

Launched by e-commerce fulfilment specialists, J&J Global Fulfilment, ‘Pop!’ will offer a selection of fast-growing online fashion and beauty brands the chance to sell directly to customers in an in-person setting.

From December 2 to December 22, one brand will take over the space at 15 Bateman Street, Soho, each week, transforming the concept store to showcase their respective products.

Brands revealed to be taking part include luxury beauty brand The Beauty Crop, slow-fashion loungewear brand Tom’s Trunks and independent women’s brand Aym.

J&J said the launch of the Pop initiative intends to reflect its commitment to helping brands scale, by “bridging the gap between digital and physical retail, giving online brands a chance to ignite sales, boost visibility and connect with customers in a multichannel approach”.

As such, the pop-up allows participants to test the waters of brick-and-mortar retail, hopefully helping them decide whether such a strategy would fit with their growth plans.

Speaking on the concept, J&J’s chief sales and marketing officer, Simon Wheeler, said: “While eCom offers unparalleled customer convenience, physical stores will always play a vital role in retail.

“We’re excited to take our multichannel offering to the next level by showcasing a range of exciting brands on the high street, helping them discover the benefits of brick-and-mortar retail for themselves.”