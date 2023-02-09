New Look confirms six store closures

High street retailer New Look has confirmed media reports that it is closing six stores across the UK.

The stores are in Birmingham, Coventry, Trowbridge, Kirkcaldy, Walthamstow, and Northampton.

A company spokesperson said: “As part of the normal course of business, New Look occasionally closes sites, but also opens new stores when the right opportunities arise.

“While a small number of stores have closed in recent months, our most recent new openings were in November 2022 and we have plans for further openings in the first half of this year.”

New Look currently has over 400 stores across the UK.