New Look introduces return kiosks to select stores

Retail chain New Look has rolled out a number of return kiosks across a selection of its stores in a bid to reduce the time spent by staff when processing such returns.

The kiosks, powered by returns platform ZigZag, will also be used as a method of collecting data, to better understand the needs of the customer and why they are opting to return in store.

In order to use the feature, those looking to return an item can do so by selecting ‘Return to Store’ as an option online, which will provide a QR code that can be presented to the kiosks to drop off the parcel.

Speaking on the decision to introduce the kiosks, Rachel Troke, senior product manager at New Look, said in a release: “We suspected that customers were perhaps too shy to dive into the exact reason for making the return with the store colleague.

“It is very understandable for a customer to not want to discuss their potential sizing issues with a stranger. The in-store kiosks bring back that comforting anonymity you get with online returns for the customers whilst providing better data for our buying teams.”

Another possibility influencing in-store returns, as noted by New Look, was the retailer’s decision to introduce a charge for online returns earlier this year, incentivising consumers to instead make the trip to their local store.

Troke added: “At over 400 stores, we are quite accessible for most of our customers across the UK. So, it came as no surprise that our returns have doubled in store since charging for online returns.”