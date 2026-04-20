New store in Boston: On continues US expansion
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Swiss sportswear provider On Holding AG has further strengthened its presence in the US. On Wednesday, the trainer specialist opened a new store in the East Coast metropolis of Boston. According to the company, On now has 15 stores in the US and a total of 70 worldwide.
In Boston, the company has taken up premises on the popular shopping street, Newbury Street. It now offers a selection of shoes, clothing and accessories for running, tennis, training, outdoor and lifestyle across a space of around 260 square metres.
The opening took place just a few days before this year's renowned Boston Marathon. Dan Schade, general manager for the Americas region at On, explained the choice of location. “Boston has a deep-rooted passion for running and a strong awareness of performance – qualities that are central to our brand ethos,” he explained in a statement. “Opening on Newbury Street during this legendary week is an incredibly significant milestone for us.”
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