Next expands retail footprint in India with new Bengaluru store

UK-based fashion retailer Next has inaugurated new brick and mortar locations for menswear, womenswear, and kidswear in Bengaluru, situated within the Phoenix Mall of Asia. According to the media reports, expansion signifies a strategic advancement in the long-term India growth trajectory for the brand, executed in collaboration with Myntra Jabong India Private Limited (MJIPL), the B2B wholesale entity of Indian e-commerce platform Myntra, and its licensed franchisee partners.

As part of this strategic association, MJIPL holds the licensed rights to distribute the product portfolio of Next in India through a franchise model. This partnership is designed to strengthen the brand’s omnichannel presence across the country. Established in 1982, Next currently operates over 460 stores in the UK and maintains 265 international franchise locations, alongside an online presence spanning 80 countries.

The newly opened men and women store occupies 4,500 square feet and is designed to reflect the signature global layout of the brand. It features clearly defined category zones intended to provide an intuitive shopping journey. The inventory includes nearly 500 styles that showcase the contemporary British aesthetic and focus on quality and accessible pricing for which the brand is recognised.

Strategic focus on omnichannel growth in key metros

In addition to the adult collections, Next has introduced a dedicated kidswear store at the same location, offering approximately 180 styles across various age groups. This Bengaluru launch follows recent openings in Pune and Hyderabad, highlighting the commitment of the brand to scaling its physical presence in major Indian metropolitan areas.

Since making its debut in India in 2023, Next has reported consistent growth and strong consumer affinity for its design-led, everyday fashion.