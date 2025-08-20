Next opens first India store in Pune, with Myntra partnership

The British fashion and lifestyle retailer Next has opened its first store in India at The Pavilion Mall in Pune. This launch marks the beginning of its partnership with the e-commerce company Myntra. The strategy involves opening flagship stores while simultaneously strengthening Next's presence on Myntra's digital platform.

In a statement released in March of last year, Myntra announced it had secured the exclusive franchise and distribution rights for Next in India. Under this agreement, 8–10 Next stores will be rolled out across key Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, within the first couple of years.

The brand, known for its timeless classic wardrobe staples and unique price positioning, has already seen demand double since its online launch on Myntra in 2023. The partnership also opens the door for Myntra to potentially introduce other brands owned by Next, such as Reiss, Lipsy, and Joules, to the Indian market.

Next's entry into India is part of a broader trend, with other global brands like Zara, H&M, and Uniqlo also expanding their footprint in the country.