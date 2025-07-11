Next opens first store with FatFace concession

Next is doubling down on its “one-stop shop” concept with the opening of a new flagship store housing its first-ever FatFace concession. Located at Lakeside Shopping Centre, the 83,000 square foot store offers all key departments, from womenswear to home, as well as dedicated spaces for Bath & Body works and Costa Coffee.

Its additional inclusion of integrated fashion brands intends to further consumer choice and convenience, supplying fashion, lifestyle and wellness under one roof. This all sits within an interior of expansive atriums, skylights and modern fitting rooms.

In a statement, Natasha Clay, the store’s manager, said: “Over the last 12 months, our team has been working hard to prepare for this fantastic new concept store. Unlike any other Next store, the modern feature kit, open skylight windows, and beautiful decor will offer a unique shopping experience. We’re so excited to welcome customers to our new flagship location.”

The new site marks the first time Next has launched a dedicated FatFace concession in one of its stores since the retailer took over the brand in 2023. The in-store experience comes with branded wall finishes and offers a curated range of new products.

Stores director at FatFace, Karen Johnston, said the company was proud to offer the concession within Next, calling it a “fantastic opportunity to introduce our curated collections to even more customers”. She continued: “We’ve worked closely with the Next team to create a branded space that feels authentically FatFace – relaxed, adventurous, and full of the quality, style, and spirit our customers know and love.”