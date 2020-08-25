Next to open three concept beauty stores at former Intu Debenhams sites

British shopping centre operator Intu has confirmed that Next will open three new beauty stores at former Debenhams locations at its shopping destinations.

The stores will open at Intu Metrocentre, Milton Keynes and Watford and will also feature the retailer’s home and women’s fashion lifestyle offering. The opening will mark Next’s First physical locations for its beauty stores. Opening dates have not yet been confirmed.

“We are delighted to make this announcement today and show that Intu Watford continues to be a destination that brands want to invest in,” Vicki Costello, centre director at Intu Watford, said in a statement. “This new partnership shows how important flagship destinations are to the future of retail. We are very impressed with Next’s ambition for its new concept.

“There are many positive movements in retail and confidence within the industry that will see further announcements and good news for our shoppers.”

The retailer is looking to jump on the fast-growing health and beauty market which is set to grow 8.8 percent by 2024, according to Global Data. The company announced in May plans to launch new Beauty Hall formats at five former Debenhams stores at Hammerson-owned locations.

It said the stores would be located at Bullring & Grand Central in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Highcross in Leicester, Silverburn in Glasgow and Centrale in Croydon.

Next CEO Simon Wolfson said at the time: “This is an exciting opportunity to work with existing and new beauty brand partners to create a new force in beauty retailing - bringing our online business to life through premium store environments in some of the UK’s most important retail locations.”

Next currently sells over 200 beauty brands on its website, including big names like Estee Lauder, Clinique, Benefit, Origins, The Ordinary, GHD, Dermalogica, Aveda, Illamasqua, and Elemis.