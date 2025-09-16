NIFT Patna & ABFRL partner to train & employ rural women in Bihar

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Patna, under the Ministry of Textiles, has partnered with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) to train and employ rural women in Bihar, India.

The initiative, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to provide women from self-help groups, known as Jeevika Didis, with industry-relevant skills and a direct pathway to employment at ABFRL's upcoming manufacturing unit in Begusarai. The program initially aims to benefit 3.5 lakh women in the region, with plans to expand to women from adjacent districts in the future.

Under the partnership, women will receive comprehensive training at NIFT Patna in garment manufacturing, quality control, and machinery operation to prepare them for jobs at ABFRL’s factory in the Begusarai district. This collaboration connects NIFT's academic expertise with ABFRL's industry requirements, creating a model for academia–industry partnerships that could be replicated across India, particularly in states where women's collectives are central to the local economy.

The Jeevika Didis are part of Bihar's Jeevika program, which has already mobilised over 1.4 crore rural women into self-help groups, helping them access microfinance and improve household incomes. This MoU adds a crucial new dimension by linking these women directly to formal employment in the textile and fashion sector, expanding their role beyond local enterprises.

The partnership is expected to have far-reaching social and economic benefits, including increased financial independence and greater decision-making power for the women, while also contributing to the broader industrial development of Bihar.