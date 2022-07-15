Nike debuts new Nike Style retail concept in Seoul

Sportswear giant Nike has revealed a new store concept in Seoul, South Korea, that is set to expand internationally.

Opened July 15, the ‘Nike Style’ concept looks to “expand the definition of sport”, the brand said in a release, blurring the lines between physical and digital.

A highlight of the concept is the retailer’s gender-agnostic zones for fleece, tops, sport lifestyle footwear and accessories, as well as for locally curated collections.

Digital-physical spaces within the new store include a content studio for local creatives and shoppers, allowing visitors to create content for their own social channels.

Additional QR codes located throughout the store offer augmented reality experiences related to product innovation and displaying art installations.

Furthermore, Nike Style will also feature community-centred initiatives such as ‘Nike By You’ workshops and ‘Snkrs Lounge’ events.

It builds on Nike’s relationship with Seoul, through which it has launched a number of retail concepts and experiences.

A second Nike Style concept is set to open in Shanghai in autumn 2022, with the brand also expecting to expand the concept to other countries in the future.

Image: Nike Style store, Seoul

