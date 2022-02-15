Nike to expand LDO store by more than two thirds

US sportswear giant Nike is expanding its store footprint at London Designer Outlet (LDO) by more than two thirds.

After eight years of trading at the popular outlet shopping destination, Nike is to up its store size by 68 percent to 15,500 square feet.

Nike will occupy a 10,000 square foot pop-up space before the new permanent store opens in Q2 2022.

The news comes just months after sportswear rival Adidas upsized its LDO store by 63 percent, and last year Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein expanded their stores at the shopping centre by 212 percent and 50 percent, respectively.