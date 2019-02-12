Nissan India launches ‘Seat Belt Shirt’ to raise awareness about safety

Nissan India has launched the Nissan SBS – Seat Belt Shirt as part of #HaveYouClickedToday public service and CSR initiative in India. The Nissan SBS has been co-created in partnership with ace fashion designer Kunal Rawal and is based on insights from India’s first survey ‘Rear Seat Belt Usage and Child Road Safety in India’ commissioned by Nissan India and SaveLIFE Foundation released earlier this year.

Over one-fifth of all Indians choose to not wear rear seat belts in their cars due to discomfort, the risk of creasing or ruining their clothes. Based on this insight and with an aim to raise awareness around the usage of rear seat belts in India, Nissan India has partnered with Bollywood’s ace fashion designer, Kunal Rawal, to co-create the Nissan Seat Belt Shirt.

The Nissan Seat Belt Shirt is a wrinkle-resistant shirt that combines style and quality for men and women who seek to look impeccable without sacrificing on comfort and safety. Available in classic white, the Nissan SBS uses a soft, breathable and lightweight cotton-polyester blend, making it the ideal choice for hot summers, or under jackets for formal occasions. The shirt sports a mnemonic of a seat belt to ensure that people remember to buckle up when in the car.