NNNOW expands presence, to add new brands in stores

Arvind Brands’ web store NNNOW will soon have many brands even out of the Arvind portfolio. Going beyond the online space, NNNOW has made its offline presence with 200 stores of 12 brands like Calvin Klein, Flying Machine. IS Polo Assn, Aeropostale, Ed Hardy, The Children’s Place, Gant, Aero, Nautica etc through window displays. Covering all stores of 25 brands NNNOW will also include brands like Puma, Levi’s and many Indian ethnic brands.

Further developing on the offline and store presence, NNNOW will soon have pop-up shops and shop-in -hops in brick-and-mortar stores of the abovementioned brands. Bangalore-based Restore is developing fixtures of these shop in shops. NNNOW has looked beyond being only an online shop. Integrating many features, NNNOW will soon be physically present in many stores integrating many services. For example, shoppers can enjoy shopping with various brands from a single store depending upon proximity.

Arvind is one of India’s largest integrated textile and apparel companies. It holds power brands like US Polo, Arrow, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, US Polo Assn, Ed Hardy, Hanes, Arrow, Gant and Nautica. The company is also one of the largest producers of denim fabrics and is supplier to a large number of fashion brands in the world. The current market cap of the company is Rs 10,546 crores.