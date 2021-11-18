Nordstrom partners with Fanatics on licensed sports fan product

Nordstrom has announced its partnership with Fanatics on licensed sports fan products.

Through the long term partnership, Nordstrom customers will be able to shop for licensed sports fan products that are available through Fanatics. Championship products and other real-time items will also be obtainable.

Nordstrom will power the digital experience, with Fanatics then shipping any orders. As a result of this partnership, Nordstrom will add a new product category to its assortment, in the form of the Nordstrom.com Sports Fan Shop. It will feature merchandise from top leagues such as the NFL, NCAA, NBA and the MLB. Brands such as Adidas and Nike will also be available through Fanatics’ merchandise portfolio

“Through this innovative partnership model and new product category, we can now meet the needs of sports enthusiasts and the people who shop for them,” said Teri Bariquit, chief merchandising officer at Nordstrom. “Since Fanatics is the industry leader in this category and a digital-first company with strong investments in technology, they made the perfect fit for us to differentiate our offer and give customers increased selection to discover.”