Norwegian Wool store opening celebration features Brian Cox

Outwear brand Norwegian Wool has opened the doors to its Brookfield Place store, celebrating the occasion by hosting Succession’s Brian Cox.

Also present was Million Dollar Listing’s Ryan Serhant, who joined the brand and Cox during its grand opening event on Thursday. The two stars were invited to join a panel event, alongside Ivan Shaw, photography director at Condé Nast, Michael Berkowitz, CEO and founder of Norwegian Wool, and other notable people within the fashion industry. The panel discussed fashion trends in the luxury world.

One topic discussed was the evolution of men’s fashion, and the direction of it today. “We’re all back and there’s this tremendous energy and I think men really want to dress again,” said Shaw. “It’s about embracing the new life. The hybrid life… and that doesn’t mean you can’t dress up for work.”

“If you’re not careful,” added Serhant, “your first impression will be your last impression.” He continued his discussion about dress codes for work by telling an anecdote about how his appearance in a suit would give a professional and credible impression, leading his clients to think “oh you must take yourself seriously, you’ll take my building seriously, here is our 2 billion dollar sellout.”

“People want a little more stretch. A little more casual. But people still want to look good,” said Berkowitz.

Commenting on why he moved from the finance world and into the fashion industry, Berkowitz said, “fashion is not about a runway in Milan, fashion is about living it and actually wearing it in real life.”

Questions were also asked of Cox’s Succession character. Replying to a question about the significance of Cox’s character Logan’s baseball cap, head stylist of Succession Jonathan Schwartz, said, “when Logan puts on his baseball cap and sunglasses it really is his protection against the world. He’s very single minded.”

“Logan is very practical,” said Cox when asked about what fashion meant to his character. “He wears what he thinks suits him and he’s not self continuous about it.”

The event was moderated by president of Mytheresa, Heather Kaminetsky.