Now Amazon adds Cuir Fashion to its retail basket

Amazon has launched shoes and belts from Cuir Fashion. These come in a variety of styles and colors. Cuir is a luxury fashion brand offering genuine leather casual shoes and reversible leather belts. The belts come in two colors. A belt is black on one side, brown on the other, and can be worn on either side.

The company is currently running a giveaway worth of Rs 50,000. The giveaway is being held to promote Cuir Fashion’s upcoming feature Specliser, which will allow users to design and order customized shoes and belts exclusively through its website.

In a bid to expand its footprint, Amazon also moved into the daily essentials category in 2016, which involves selling fast-moving consumer goods like washing powder and biscuits. Consumables and fashion would probably settle down as its largest categories. Amazon increased the number of sellers on its marketplace by 160 per cent in 2016 while the product selection grew by 140 per cent. The company is now adding 1,80,000 products every day. The number of crorepati sellers on Amazon India has also more than doubled.

Amazon launched a host of global programs like Prime, Pantry, Subscribe and Save, Global Store, among others, which will be scaled up. The company will invest in various avenues such as infrastructure and logistics.