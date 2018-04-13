Now KVIC plans a super premium Khadi brand for luxe customers

The MSME Ministry plans to rope in top designers to launch a super-premium khadi brand with the help of textile ministry. It plans to create a "super premium" segment for Khadi to boost sales of khadi products. The apparels will be made using hand-woven fabric for reaching the luxury customer base.

The super-premium products will be sold through lounges in select Khadi outlets. Secretary in the MSME Ministry A K Panda says they will first make a list of super-premium Khadi products which are already being manufactured in many of parts of the country. To begin with it plans to have a directory and showcase all in one place so that youngsters looking for something stylish can opt for super premium Khadi products.

Going forward, teaming up with top global luxury brands, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) will enhance the reach of its products.