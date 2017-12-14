Now, Linen Club focuses on own premium apparel line

Jaya Shree Textlies, the force behind fabric brand Linen Club, will now focus on its own apparel range through retail stores. Jaya Shree Textiles is a part of the Aditya Birla Group company Grasim Industries. ‘Linen Club Studio’ offering pure linen clothing are already available across Linen Club exclusive brand outlets.

Incidentally, Linen Club Studio branded apparels is positioned in the premium segment and priced upwards of Rs 2,500. It is also sold through the group’s online platform, abof. Satyaki Ghosh, CEO, Domestic Textiles, Aditya Birla Group, points out the company is planning to work on its back-end processes before initiating discussions with modern trade/organised trade.

He says the company plans to launch branded apparels across modern trade soon. Right now, it is there across 150-odd exclusive brand outlets and currently, Linen Club Studio offerings have been introduced at one “Central” store in Bengaluru. The buzz is the company has already ramped up its apparel manufacturing facility at Karnataka.

Incidentally, Jaya Shree Textiles has already invested close to Rs 400 crore over the last few years at its yarn and fabric production unit at Rishra in West Bengal. Jaya Shree Textiles has a share of about 70 per cent of the pure linen fabric market in India and is said to be suppliers to major international brands such as Marks and Spencer, H&M and so on. It is also a supplier (of linen) to many domestic players.