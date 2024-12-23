NRF: Shoplifting figures see sharp increase on pre-Covid levels

A new report by the US’ National Retail Federation (NRF) has documented a concerning increase in shoplifting incidents in 2023 compared to that of pre-Covid levels. According to the organisation’s ‘The Impact of Retail Theft & Violence 2024’ study, there was a 93 percent increase in the average number of reported shoplifting incidents last year versus 2019. A further 90 percent increase was reported in dollar loss due to related crimes over the same time period.

The federation said in a release that violence remained a major concern for the retail industry, with 73 percent of surveyed retailers stating that shoplifters were exhibiting more violence and aggression than they were a year ago. This rose to 91 percent when compared to 2019 levels.

Such experiences have led to upticks in budgets for employee training addressing workplace violence, a response that has been implemented by 71 percent of retailers. Further efforts have included measures to lock up certain merchandise, an increase in uniformed security officers, a reduction in product selection, a reduction in store hours and the closure of stores.

There had been an additional increase in multi-person theft, according to the NRF, which said that 62 percent of retailers reported that two to three individuals were working together to steal multiple items as compared to the year prior. On a more general basis, retailers experienced an average of 177 shoplifting incidents per day in 2023.

Attempts to turnaround these figures have become evident. Retailers said they had apprehended 64 percent more shoplifters in 2023 compared with 2019, while there was a 83 percent increase in the number of shoplifting arrests over the same period. Such incidents remain largely underreported to law enforcement, however. 65 percent of respondents stated that they had reported less than half of theft incidents to authorities.

Commenting on the figures, NRF VP for asset protection and retail operations, David Johnston, said: “Retailers continue to navigate a rising retail theft landscape that has evolved significantly over time. Protecting store associates and customers, coupled with reducing today’s levels of violence and retail crime, requires a whole-community approach and collaboration across all stakeholders.”