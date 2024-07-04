Nudea expands in US via Nordstrom partnership

British underwear brand Nudea has expanded its presence in the North American market with a new partnership with department store retailer Nordstrom.

In a release, founder and chief executive officer of the brand, Priya Downes, said that company was “excited” about the further expansion in the US.

She added: “With Nordstrom’s wide reach and premium positioning across North America, it’s a great match for the Nudea brand.

“We are excited to add Nordstrom to our growing list of US stockists.”

Through the deal, Nudea’s best selling collections will be on offer via the department store’s online site, including its Seamless collection and Organic Cotton line.

Prior to Nordstrom, the brand had already been available within a range of boutiques throughout the US, including locations in Kansas, Washington, New York and Arizona.

In addition to this, the partnership shortly follows the launch of Nudea’s Form Seamless collection, a limited edition range of underwear.

The line includes a bralette, featuring light support and removable cups, and a brief, which comes in a mid-rise shape and a recycled rib material.