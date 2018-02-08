Numero Uno expands product basket to add shoes, deodorants

Aiming to make its non-apparel business one-fourth of overall revenue by 2020, denim brand Numero Uno adding new categories like grooming and leather shoes to its basket. Over the last few months, the home-grown denim company has been expanding its non-apparel portfolio by launching new categories like deodorants, perfumes, body splashes in grooming and leather and fabric shoes in footwear. The company is also expanding its range of accessories.

Narinder Singh Dhingra, Chairman and Managing Director, Numero Uno Clothing says the brand must evolve over time at present, the non-apparel categories account for 10 per cent of the overall revenue of the company. In 2018, the company will be investing Rs 25 crore on expansion in new categories and will increase the investment by 20 per cent every year.

Numero Uno is retailed through 220 exclusive stores and 600 multi-brand outlets. The company also sells through large-format stores and online marketplaces like Myntra and Flipkart. Recently, the company ventured into athleisure wear with the launch of a new sub-brand N1.