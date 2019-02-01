Numero Uno launches trucker range of jackets

Jeanswear and fashion wear brand Numero Uno has launched an exclusive ‘Trucker Jackets’ range for men and women. It will be available online only and comprises: Holy Saint Trucker Jacket, Jack Sailor Trucker Jacket and Aye Captain Trucker Jacket The Holy Saint Trucker Jacket is a faded and loosely fitted denim trucker that is beautifully designed with a bright saint print at the back which is enhanced with a touch of craftsmanship & detailed handwork to give it a more personalised & realistic & 3D look. The print and handwork give a carefree, nomadic, free spirited feel to the wearer of this jacket.

The Jack Sailor Trucker Jacket has a skull pirate print embellished with beads, braids, metals & all. The dreadlocks swinging from the skull make it look even more alive. This jacket embodies the spirit of adventure, fearless attitude, & is created for denim lovers who write their own rules.

The Aye Captain Trucker Jacket has a zip fastening front opening and a dare devil Captain Print at back. The intense look in his eyes, the shine of his cap and salt n pepper flowy beard gives an altogether mysterious look to it yet makes the character bold, fearless, and adventurous with a never say die attitude.