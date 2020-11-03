Ocado eyes expansion into clothing

British online supermarket Ocado is considering an expansion into clothing and homeware.

The retailer has seen impressive growth recently and has increasingly been selling the technology driving its automated warehouses to other companies around the world.

The company said Monday it has bought two US robotics companies: Kindred Systems and Haddington Dynamics.

CEO Tim Steiner believes that the company’s fast growth could see it expand into new categories.

“The main aim here is [improving] productivity,” he told The Telegraph. “Given the market opportunity, we want to accelerate the development of our systems, including improving their speed, accuracy, product range and economics.”

He continued: “I am also excited by the opportunity to enter new markets for robotic solutions outside of grocery that is demonstrated by Kindred Systems’ robust growth, with existing customers such as Gap and American Eagle across the general merchandise and logistics sectors.”