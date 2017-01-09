OCM opens ‘Impressions’ in Delhi

OCM has launched ‘Impressions’, its first exclusive franchise fashion store in Delhi. The store offers a wide variety of contemporary ready-to-wear garments like high fashion sweaters, stylish jackets for men and vibrant ethnic wear for women. The garments are made up of high-quality fabrics designed in Italy and give the option of personalized tailoring for men’s suitings and jackets. The store gives out an upscale ambience and ease to customers for a reassuring shopping experience.

The new venture is expected to boost growth and strengthen the OCM brand portfolio. More such stores will open at Bareilly, Jammu, Ludhiana, and several other markets in North India in a year. The plan is to open 25 stores in the next two years.

OCM is one of India’s largest fabric manufacturers and began its journey as a manufacturer in the textile field in 1924 and forayed into worsted fabrics in 1972. The company has a sprawling manufacturing facility in Amritsar. The corporate office is in New Delhi. In the wake of new business opportunities and growth, OCM has geared up to cater to modern Indian customers by offering an extensive product range of stylish ready-to-wear garments, across all age groups, for men and women, in high quality all-wool and wool-blended worsted fabrics.