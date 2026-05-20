Off-White makes Indian debut with comprehensive retail activation in Bengaluru

The Milan-based luxury brand Off-White has entered the Indian market through a strategic retail activation at the Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. In partnership with the Indian omnichannel retail leader Brand Concepts Limited, the brand executed a comprehensive mall takeover to mark its official entry into the country.

The activation encompasses external façade projections, barricades, and digital screens across the retail destination. Large-format interior screens are displaying brand campaign films to create an immersive retail environment. The execution transitions the entire shopping centre into an extension of the brand world, anchored by the new Off-White flagship store located at the centre of the mall.

Strategic market expansion

Commenting on the launch strategy, Brand Concepts co-founder Abhinav Kumar stated that the company intended the debut to serve as a significant market moment rather than a conventional launch, utilizing the mall takeover to establish immediate scale.

Brand Concepts Limited operates an extensive retail and e-commerce network, focusing on introducing international licensed properties to the Indian consumer market.

The company's managing director Prateek Maheshwari added that the strategy focuses on engaging consumers directly within high-traffic retail environments.

Following the launch, the latest collections from the brand are available to consumers through the dedicated website and the physical Bengaluru location.

Portfolio management and brand heritage

Established in 2013 by the late creative director and designer Virgil Abloh, Off-White focuses on seasonal menswear and womenswear collections, objects, furniture, and publications. The brand blends contemporary youth culture with luxury fashion, utilising a design studio in Italy to incorporate regional craftsmanship into its global collections.

Off-White operates under the global brand management firm Bluestar Alliance, which was founded in 2006 by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi. The US-based firm manages a premium fashion and lifestyle portfolio that generates more than 13 billion dollars in global retail sales. The portfolio overseen by Bluestar includes brands such as Palm Angels, Dickies, Scotch & Soda, Hurley, Justice, Bebe, Elie Tahari, and Limited Too.