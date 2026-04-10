Off-White marks India debut with inaugural flagship store in Bengaluru

Italian luxury label Off-White, founded by the late American designer Virgil Abloh, has opened doors to its first retail store in India, located in Bengaluru. The brand is operating the space in partnership with the Indian licensee company for luxury and lifestyle fashion brands Brand Concepts Limited.

The flagship store marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the youth luxury brand across the leading fashion destinations of the country. Situated within one of the prominent retail hubs of Bengaluru, the new location introduces the distinctive design philosophy of the label to the city.

The store reflects the cutting-edge aesthetic of the brand and showcases a curated selection of contemporary apparel, footwear, accessories, and lifestyle pieces. These items embody the globally recognised blend of luxury fashion and youth culture of the label.

Strategic entry into the Indian market

The dynamic urban culture and rapidly growing luxury retail landscape of Bengaluru made it the selected location for the entry of Off-White into the Indian market. The flagship store aims to create an immersive retail environment where fashion enthusiasts can engage with the creative identity of the brand.

Brand Concepts co-founder Abhinav Kumar stated that Off-White represents a powerful fusion of fashion, culture, and creative expression. Kumar noted that Bengaluru is a city that embraces innovation and contemporary style, making it a natural fit for the expansion.

The launch forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen the retail footprint of the brand across major metropolitan markets in the country.

Growth in luxury retail landscape

Brand Concepts managing director Prateek Maheshwari added that the launch marks an exciting milestone as the firm continues to introduce globally influential brands to the Indian market. Maheshwari noted that the blend of luxury and street culture offered by the label resonates strongly with the new generation of fashion consumers.

The inaugural store is located at Mall of Asia on Bellary Road in Bengaluru.