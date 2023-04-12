OG Kicks to open first London store in Carnaby

Real estate company Shaftesbury Capital announced the opening of footwear retailer OG Kicks' first London store in Carnaby this May.

It intends to be a social hotspot for sneaker and footwear fashion enthusiasts by offering a wide range of limited-edition sneakers as well as an easy buy, sell, trade experience, as stated in the official release.

OG Kicks started out as a Depop platform operated by Ryan Jackson in 2016, quickly expanded into a physical store in Brighton and is now spread out over two floors with about 1,564 square feet of floor space in total in London.

Andrew Price, executive director at Shaftesbury Capital said: “We are delighted for OG Kicks to open their first London store in Carnaby. Offering a wide range of limited-edition sold-out sneakers as well as streetwear, the new store will be a great fit alongside the existing streetwear line up [.]”