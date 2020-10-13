Old Navy introduces ‘The Imagine Mission’

Old Navy has announced its new initiative, The Imagine Mission, which aims to bolster the company’s goals of opportunity, inclusivity and sustainability.

The fashion retailer has published its ‘commitment to change’ for its brand, communities and employees. It consists of doubling its black and latinx representation of employees at all levels in the US HQ offices by 2025. The company’s in-store job training and mentorship programme, ‘This Way Onward’, has the goal of empowering 20,000 participants by 2025.

The company is working towards goals which will reduce its impact on the environment. It aims to source 100 percent of its cotton from more sustainable sources and 100 percent of its denim products using water-saving techniques by 2022. The retailer is 88 percent of the way towards all of its denim being made with water-saving techniques.

The fashion retailer’s Q2 net sales were down 5 percent compared to last year, reflecting the increase of its online sales of 136 percent, offset by a 36 percent decline in store sales. Comparable sales were up 24 percent. Old Navy continued to experience a considerable increase in its online business because of its relevant digital marketing investment.