Omega opens franchise boutique in Liverpool One, UK

Omega has opened its largest franchise boutique in Liverpool One in the UK.

Located in Liverpool One’s upper South John Street, the store was created in partnership with jewellery retailer David M Robinson. The 2,000 square foot store showcases Omega’s collections for men and women.

The store includes a bar, an changeable lighting system to create a variety of ambiences, and is an authorised repair centre.

The boutique also uses Omega’s own fragrance in the showroom air conditioning system, adding to the multi sensory merchandising that is becoming increasingly popular in brick and mortar shops.

“The opening of such a significant Omega boutique demonstrates Liverpool One’s continued popularity among leading retail brands for physical stores. It is a great addition to Liverpool One’s luxury offering and provides even more diversification at the destination,” said managing director and asset management at Grosvenor Britain and Ireland, Alison Clegg.

The Liverpool One destination allows the brand access to the heart of the Liverpool City Centre. The retail and leisure destination has also seen an 18 percent increase in jewellery sales since it reopened on April 12, compared to the same time period in 2019.