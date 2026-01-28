On appoints Frank Sluis as new chief financial officer

Swiss sports brand On has appointed Frank Sluis as its new chief financial officer, according to a statement released by the company. Sluis, who is Dutch-born, succeeds Martin Hoffmann. Hoffmann has handled financial duties until now, in addition to his role as chief executive officer (CEO). Sluis will take up the position on May 1, 2026.

Global retail experience

Sluis was previously the CFO at Ahold Delhaize for Europe and Indonesia and held senior positions at companies including Unilever and Reckitt. He has over 25 years of retail experience and has also worked abroad, including in the US.

Caspar Coppetti, co-founder and executive co-chairman of On, spoke positively about the new leader. Coppetti highlighted his personal drive, which aligns with the pace of On, and “his proven ability to align a long-term vision with financial leadership”.

Hoffmann, CEO of On, added that the arrival of Sluis comes at an important time. He stated that Sluis can help ensure the precision that leads to even more record results. On, which operates in more than 80 countries, experienced a strong growth period last year with results that exceeded expectations.