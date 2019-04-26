On promise of ‘No Return’ Myntra to offer more discounts to customers

Myntra is trying its best to reduce returns of products on consumers and now its offering attractive discounts to consumers who assure Myntra they won’t return the product. The aim is to reduce the high level of returns. The offer is available on apparel, lifestyle, electronics and home décor and other categories. The extra discount will vary from product to product. The cost saved on reverse logistics will be shared between the fashion e-commerce company and its customers. Myntra already offers free returns and exchanges.

Online fashion portals dealing in apparel face a return of around 15 per cent to 20 per cent as it is easy to return products and also there is no cost attached. An offer like this indicates that the business is maturing. Such a policy will encourage buyers in a positive way and make them place orders sensibly.

Flipkart, which sells fashion products under Myntra, Jabong and Flipkart Fashion, is trying to build synergies between Myntra and Flipkart and leverage its combined strength in the space. Jabong and Flipkart Fashion haven’t made any special offers yet for customers who opt out of the free-return scheme. Myntra is owned by Walmart. Another Walmart-owned e-commerce firm, the US-based Jet.com, offers buyers a discount if they opt out of free returns.