On Running makes retail debut in South Korea with two stores

On has announced the opening of its first retail stores in South Korea. The Swiss sportswear giant has launched in the region with two locations in the capital, Seoul.

According to the company, the decision to enter South Korea’s retail market comes on the back of “sustained momentum in the APAC region”, and thus mark the brand’s next phase of growth in the country.

It builds on On’s presence in the region existent via wholesale partners, which APAC general manager, Rebecca Cai, said have already built up a “fantastic foundation”, with the new stores reflecting a wider “strategic, multi-channel evolution”.

On Running store, South Korea. Credits: On Running.

The stores, both offering a full range of On products across all of its existing categories, are located at The Hyundai Seoul Department Store and Lotte World Mall Jamsil. Alongside apparel for various sports, the sites will also house footwear, accessories and a premium space for technology-led design.

Each store will further serve as community hubs, the brand said, hosting in-store programmes and community events, from running gatherings to experiential initiatives.

Their opening coincides with the launch of a collaboration with Seoul-based brand Post Archive Faction, as well as further items from On’s ongoing partnership with actress Zendaya.