On to open first flagship in France

Swiss sportswear brand On is preparing to open its first flagship store in France as it continues on the expansion of its global retail network.

The 250 square metre space is located in Paris’ St-Germain-des-Prés district, where the store’s building itself reflects On’s own values, linking nature and local culture.

On’s run collection is housed at the entrance of the site, displayed among product storytelling features and the brand’s footwear try-on experience – a ‘Magic Wall’ system that provides customers with immediate access to all models and sizes.

On opens first flagship store in Paris. Credit: On Running

Further through the store is a round plaza that On said nods to the Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris, where concrete and aluminium blocks aim to allude to hedges and water foundations to give the impression of walking through a garden.

On opens first flagship store in Paris. Credit: On Running

In a release, Bianca Pestalozzi, On’s general manager EMEA, said on the opening: “On Paris is a logical next step for On’s French market, which has great potential for growth.

“We want to continue to connect with the local community and this flagship store will be an undeniable asset for engaging with the Parisian runners, and those visiting the capital for the forthcoming major events, particularly in 2024.”

In light of this, On said that the store, set to open November 17, will act as a hub for Paris’ local run community, where they can gather and explore the brand’s newest innovations.