Oner launches fashion jackets with new wash effects

Oner has launched new fashion jackets with wash effects, stud ornamentation and new styling for this winter. Capes and shrugs also form a part of its new jacket line. Mostly pu leather, suede, denim, wool and blends have been used. Colours for the season are: camel, tan, black and bright colours like pink, red and blue are also in vogue. Light weight jackets which can be worn for longer duration during winters are some of the defining trends this season, points out Sudershan Jain, Partner, Oner. Shrugs and capes are popular design wise.

Jain feels jackets are now more of fashion statement rather than just a winter wear. “We have a good market in the western and southern region for jackets even though winters are mild there,” he says. “We are covering all the segments. In that sense, we are not bothered about competition. Yes, during last 3-4 years, winter season has been weak because of which sweatshirts and light winter products are selling good but hopefully this year winters will be good with the El Nino effect weakening or almost gone,” he adds. Youngsters and middle class are the major customers for the company.

Demand trends in jackets

According to Jain, light winter jackets are popular due to mild winters they are in trend. Within a span of a year or two, things will change. “Though I personally feel irrespective of heavy winter or mild winter, it’s the fashion, which sells. Right now, crop and styled jackets are more in fashion,” Jain opines. This year, there hasn’t been any substantial rise in raw material prices. In fact, there has been a healthy price correction, mainly attributed to weak demand and increased competition. The competition has been very intense and a very unhealthy one. Heavy unjustified and untimely discounts given by these brands have spoilt the basic mechanism of the market.

Future plans

The company is concentrating on a complete women’s wear line rather than any product specific. It is focussing more on large format stores and planning to open more EBOs (around 30 by next year). It is also penetrating pan-India market rather than only winter markets. Jain says, online retail has a good future but it’s wrong to say it will displace the traditional markets. Right now, it’s majorly driven by discounts and offers but finally it will settle down to a need based market.