Online retail consumers to cross 100 million by end 2017: Assocham study

- Meenakshi Kumar |
-
With e-retail market likely to jump by 65 percent in 2018, the number of
consumers purchasing online is expected to cross 100 million
The report also adds demonetisation and a reduction in cash transaction along with improvement of net banking facilities, can be good opportunities for the Indian e-commerce sector. The study suggested that in 2016, about 69 million consumers purchased online. This is expected to cross 100 million by 2017 with the rise of digital natives, better infrastructure in terms of logistics, broadband and Internet-ready devices to fuel the demand in e-commerce.
The report also adds that by the end of 2018, Indian e-retail is expected to touch $17.52 billion. It further goes to say that the total retail sales is growing at an impressive rate of 15 per cent registering a double digit growth figure year after year. Mobile commerce is likely to jump to 45-50 per cent in 2017 against the current 30-35 per cent of e-commerce sales. The study adds that 50 per cent sales come from mobile with majority being first time users. It also observes a surge in the number of people shopping on mobile across India with Tier II and III cities displaying increased dominance. According to the joint study, Bangalore saw the highest preference for online shopping in 2016 followed by Mumbai and Delhi.
more news
Most read
-
Lakme Fashion Week puts GenX talent at the forefront
-
Arvind plans to shift its focus on garment business
-
E-commerce pushes up luxe sales, increases brand reach
-
Interfilière Hong Kong reveals renewed format for 2017
-
Virat Kohli could be the new face of Puma
-
Myntra’s revenues shoot up post sales
-
OEKO-TEX announces updates for 2017