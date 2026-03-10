Only launches 'Cultural Blue Movement' campaign in India

Danish fashion brand Only has announced the debut of its ‘Cultural Blue Movement’ campaign, a strategic initiative designed to reposition denim at the intersection of music, digital storytelling, and lifestyle. The brand, which operates 62 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and 320 shop-in-shops across India, aims to transition the fabric from a wardrobe staple to a medium for creative expression.

The campaign features three prominent Indian creators who provide distinct perspectives on the versatility of denim. Indian singer Jonita Gandhi incorporates a sonic dimension through an autonomous sensory meridian response music segment, while lifestyle personality Sara Tendulkar translates the aesthetic into a culinary context with a ‘blue coded’ smoothie bowl. Digital creator Krutika, professionally known as Mermaid Scales, provides an expressive interpretation of the collection through bold styling ahead of her upcoming project release in April 10, 2026.

Strategic expansion of denim portfolio

The collection showcased within the movement includes a diverse array of silhouettes, ranging from structured statement tops and coordinated sets to relaxed wide leg trousers. This variety reflects the broader strategic goal of Only to maintain its position as a leading international denim brand for young women.

The brand currently maintains a significant global footprint, with its collections sold in more than 4,500 stores worldwide. By leveraging high-profile collaborators, the label seeks to engage Gen Z consumers through multi-sensory digital platforms and its brick and mortar network.

The rollout will be executed across all digital channels and the brand’s dedicated retail outlets. This omnichannel approach ensures consistent messaging as the label explores the intersection of fashion and various creative industries.