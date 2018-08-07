Organic brand Soul Space opens store in Pune

Kolkata-based India’s first ever organic, Fairtrade certified fashion brand Soul Space, launched its first showroom in Pune. The fashion brand also has its eyes on Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad to expand retail, and is planning to launch 20 more stores in the current fiscal.

The brand is a subsidiary of B L Kashyap one of the top four companies in private sector construction industry. It has a powerful e-commerce presence on various renowned websites such as Myntra, Jabong and Amazon as well as its own website another interesting part is that the brand is also open to the franchise model to expand nationally.

The fashion label produces cotton clothes which are environment-friendly and pocket-friendly at the same time for both men and women. Soul Space creates experiences of organic or sustainable fashion. The vogue brand has an extraordinary collection which is categorized into three basic styles essentials, studio and athleisure. All the categories have their own tagline which communicates their agenda.