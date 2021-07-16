Outdoor brand Eddie Bauer launches rental service in the US

Outdoor brand Eddie Bauer is the latest company to launch a rental service.

The US retailer, which earlier this year was acquired by Forever 21 owner Authentic Brands Group, said it hopes the new service will “eliminate some of the barriers to outdoor access” by offering technical apparel and gear at “approachable costs”.

It will also give consumers the opportunity to try items before they commit to a purchase, the company said.

Rentals can be shipped anywhere in the contiguous US, with the offering including apparel, footwear, tents, sleeping bags and day packs.

“Adventure should be self-prescribed. It looks different to everyone, and living your adventure can take many forms,” said CEO Damien Huang in a statement.

“Through our first rental program, we hope to reach even more people, offering them the gear, apparel, and resources they need to get outside - whether it’s a hike in their local state park or a backpacking trip they’ve been planning all year.”