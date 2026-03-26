OVS launches Mumbai store, expands India presence

The retail landscape in Mumbai has gained a notable new addition with the official launch of Italian brand OVS in the city. The fashion retailer opened the doors of its first Mumbai-based location at Sky City Mall, Borivali, marking a significant step in its expansion within India.

The Mumbai store, which covers approximately 11,000 sq. ft., introduces the brand’s newest global retail concept. Designed to offer an integrated experience for shoppers, the space houses a diverse assortment of products across womenswear, menswear and kidswear. The product line-up ranges from essential daily items to more contemporary and premium collections, featuring several of the brand's labels including OVS mainline, PIOMBO, Les Copains, B.Angel, Altavia and OVS Kids.

Strategy for the Indian market

This opening follows a successful market entry in New Delhi, as the Italian luxury label seeks to capitalise on the growing consumer demand in India. According to OVS India managing director Sundeep Chugh: “Mumbai marks an important step in our India journey and reflects our long-term commitment to the market. It is a city that sets the pace for fashion and retail, making it a natural fit for OVS.” Chugh also noted that the company aims to grow as a reliable fashion destination for the entire family.

Carmine Di Virgilio, global chief retail officer at OVS, emphasised the strategic importance of the region: “India represents one of the most compelling growth opportunities in our international portfolio, and Mumbai is central to that strategy.” Di Virgilio added that the opening reinforces the group’s commitment to investing in markets with strong scalability and consumer dynamism.

Integrated marketing approach

To coincide with the store opening, the brand launched a tram-inspired installation at Sky City Mall to highlight its Italian heritage. This was accompanied by a comprehensive advertising campaign focused on an instinctive approach to everyday style.

The campaign is currently being distributed across the brand's Instagram and YouTube channels, supported by a targeted out-of-home (OOH) rollout in various high-visibility locations across Mumbai.

OVS currently operates more than 2,600 stores worldwide. The group remains focused on its sustainability philosophy, which includes responsible sourcing and the implementation of water-efficient processes and recyclable materials within its operations.