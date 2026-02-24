OVS to debut in Mumbai following successful India entry

Italian fashion retailer OVS is set to strengthen its presence in the Indian market with the launch of its first store in Mumbai on March 14, 2026. The opening at Sky City Mall, Borivali, comes four months after the brand entered the country via its flagship debut in New Delhi in October 2025.

Mumbai is considered a key territory for the group due to its status as a fashion capital, supported by a mature retail ecosystem and a consumer base with high fashion consciousness. This expansion marks the second point-of-sale for the Italian company in India as part of a long-term commitment to the region.

Retail concept and product assortment

The new location spans approximately 11,000 sq. ft. and features the latest global retail concept from the brand, designed to provide a modern and seamless shopping experience. The store will house a versatile mix of womenswear, menswear, and kidswear, aimed at making Italian style accessible to a broad demographic.

The product offering includes the core OVS line alongside several premium and contemporary collections including Piombo, Les Copains, B.Angel, Altavia and OVS Kids.

Strategic growth and market outlook

OVS India managing director Sundeep Chugh stated that the positive response to the New Delhi launch validated the demand for global fashion that delivers both style and value. Chugh noted that Mumbai was a natural next step for the business, with the vision of establishing the brand as a trusted destination for families.

OVS global chief retail officer Carmine Di Virgilio added that India represents an important growth market within the international strategy of the group. Di Virgilio highlighted that the company is satisfied with the enthusiastic response from younger generations and is actively evaluating further expansion opportunities across the Indian market to support long-term growth.

Globally, the Italian retailer operates more than 2,200 stores. The business continues to emphasize sustainability through responsible sourcing, water-efficient processes, and the use of recyclable materials.